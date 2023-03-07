Capitol Police chief slams Carlson’s comments about Jan. 6 video as ‘offensive and misleading’ in internal memo

Chief Thomas Manger despatched an internal memo to U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday announcing the observation on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s program Monday evening used to be “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack.”
The memo, bought by way of ABC News, stated “the opinion program never reached out to the Department to provide accurate context.”
“The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video,” Manger wrote. “The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during the less tense moments.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who brokered the handle Carlson and his manufacturers to view the video and make a choice which video they sought after to air, refused to take questions from ABC News on Tuesday when Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott pressed him on Carlson’s characterization of Jan. 6. Earlier, House Republicans tweeted out the video of Carlson’s phase, labeling it a “must watch.”
But as one Republican chief declined to take questions about his manner into the Capitol — any other Republican chief wasted no time addressing it.
Even sooner than being requested by way of newshounds, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell held up a published reproduction of the Capitol Police internal memo on Tuesday afternoon.
“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6,” McConnell stated.
Asked if it had been a mistake to present safety photos to Carlson, McConnell stated, “My concern is how it was depicted, which was a different issue. Clearly the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on January 6. So, that’s my reaction to it. It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that is completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”
Manger, who used to be sworn in in July 2021, advised Capitol Police in the memo that tv methods won’t “record the truth for our history books” and added that “the truth and justice are on our side.” He did not point out Carlson by way of identify in the letter, however it is transparent he is relating to his programming.
Carlson on Monday aired what he claimed to be new surveillance movies from the Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to reduce the Capitol assault as a relaxed accumulating and to discredit the paintings of the Jan. 6 committee and federal investigators.
In distinction to Carlson’s claims now, in the times proper after Jan. 6, McCarthy stated, “Let me be clear, last week’s violent attack on the Capitol was undemocratic, un-American, and criminal.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland, requested on Tuesday about Carlson’s program, stated, “I think it’s very clear what happened on January 6.”
“I think all Americans saw what happened on January 6, and most of it saw most of us, saw it as it was happening,” Garland stated at a news convention. “It was a violent attack on a fundamental tenant of American democracy — that power is peacefully transferred from one administration to another. Over 100 officers were assaulted on that day. Five officers died. We have charged more than 1000 people with their crimes on that day and more than 500 have already been convicted. I think it’s very clear what happened on January 6.”
Carlson and some House Republicans were hyping the file up for weeks, however after viewing 40,000 hours of video given to him by way of McCarthy, he performed on repeat simplest choose scenes of the protection digital camera photos.
Carlson defended “protesters” on Jan. 6, claiming they had been “right” to “believe that the election they had just voted in had been unfairly conducted.” Notably, Carlson’s comments come at the heels of recent courtroom filings by way of Dominion Voting Systems in their lawsuit in opposition to Fox News that confirmed in mid-November 2020, Carlson texted one in every of his manufacturers that “there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome” of the election.
Despite what he is stated in non-public, Carlson stated on Monday that “taken as a whole, the video record does not support the claim that January 6 was an insurrection,” regardless of additionally appearing acquainted photos of rioters violently breaking into the Capitol.
“They were not insurrectionists,” he stated. “They were sightseers.”
Carlson additionally selectively picked photos that confirmed protesters status round throughout the Capitol and argued it proved, “They’re not destroying the Capitol. They obviously revere the Capitol.” However, Carlson failed to say that over 1,000,000 greenbacks in injury had been sustained all through the assault at the Capitol.
There are a couple of falsehoods, contortions and transparent omissions in Carlson’s file.
One of which pertains to Jacob Chansley, the self-described “Q-Anon Shaman” who infamously marched in the course of the Capitol with a spear and horned helmet all through the insurrection and who has been sentenced to 41 months in jail for his position in the assault.
Carlson wondered why the video he aired this night of Chansley — which he stated depicted Chansley being led in the course of the Capitol by way of police — did not pop out at trial. But the case by no means went to trial. Chansley pleaded in charge to 1 criminal depend of unlawfully obstructing an professional continuing.
“When greatly outnumbered during a violent demonstration, officers are trained to use a variety of techniques to prevent violent and destructive behavior including — when possible — engaging with those behaving non-violently and encouraging them to demonstrate peacefully or depart the location,” stated ABC News Contributor John Cohen, a former performing undersecretary for intelligence on the Department of Homeland Security. “Especially if they viewed him as a potential agitator. Walking him away quietly from the crowd thereby reduces the likelihood he will incite violence.”
It’s now not straight away transparent whether or not Chansley’s protection legal professionals, who had been supplied hours of photos appearing his actions during the Capitol and different pieces of discovery in his case — weren’t ready to get entry to this video sooner than he entered his in charge plea. An legal professional for Chansley didn’t straight away reply to ABC News’ request for remark.
ABC News has again and again requested for the photos McCarthy gave completely to Carlson and reached out to McCarthy’s administrative center for his reaction to the deceptive file after McCarthy condemned the Capitol assault on Jan. 6.
ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this file.
