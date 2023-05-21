Car and Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth Results in Two Fatalities – Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Introduction

Road accidents are a leading cause of deaths and injuries globally. Every year, millions of people lose their lives or sustain injuries due to road accidents. According to recent studies, the number of road accidents has been on the rise, and this trend is a major concern for governments and organizations worldwide. In this article, we will discuss a recent road accident that occurred in Fort Worth, Texas where two people lost their lives.

The Accident

On June 27th, 2021, a road accident occurred involving a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth, Texas. According to reports from the Fort Worth Police Department, the accident occurred at around 9:00 pm on a Sunday. The police report stated that the car was heading eastbound on Interstate 20 when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound. The accident occurred near the exit for Hulen street.

As a result of the accident, two people lost their lives, and another person sustained severe injuries. The two people who died were identified as Jessica Mitcham, 31, and Richard Beavers, 33. The third person who sustained injuries was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Investigations

After the accident, the Fort Worth Police Department launched an investigation to establish the cause of the accident. According to the police department, the driver of the car was identified as Jeffrey Sauer, 53. The police reported that Sauer had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. As a result, Sauer was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The police department stated that they would continue with their investigations to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Reactions

The accident was a shock to the residents of Fort Worth, and many expressed their condolences to the affected families. The Fort Worth Police Department urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, especially during the summer months when there is an increase in traffic.

The Mayor of Fort Worth, Mattie Parker, expressed her condolences to the affected families and emphasized the importance of road safety. In a statement released by her office, Mayor Parker stated that traffic accidents are preventable if motorists exercise caution, obey traffic rules, and avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Conclusion

The recent road accident in Fort Worth, Texas, is a reminder of the importance of road safety. Every year, millions of people lose their lives or sustain injuries due to road accidents, and this trend is a major concern for governments and organizations worldwide. It is essential for motorists to exercise caution while driving and obey traffic rules to prevent accidents. Governments and organizations must also take proactive measures to promote road safety and reduce the number of accidents on our roads.



