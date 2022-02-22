Car crashes into building after traffic stop, police chase in OKC

Car crashes into building after traffic stop turned police chase in OKC

A car crashed into a building after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Oklahoma City. On Monday night, police initiated a traffic stop near Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue in Oklahoma City. According to officials, the passenger bailed and the driver sped off, weaving through traffic. At the end of the chase, the car crashed into a building in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street and flipped upside down.KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.

