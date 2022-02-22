Car crashes into building after traffic stop, police chase in OKC

EUROPE TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST DAMON. THANK YOU. WA TO GET US SOME BREAKING NEWS RIGHT NOW. THIS IS THE END OF A POLICE CHASE HERE. THIS IS A CAR THAT FLIPPED UPSIDE DOWN RIGHT INTO A BUILDING NOW THE CHASE STARTED AS A TRAFFIC STOP NEAR SOUTHEAST 43RD AND HIGH IN OKLAHOMA CITY AND THAT’S WHE SAY A PASSENGER BAILED BUT THE DRIVER SPEDFF O A WEAVING THROUGH TRAFFIC AND THEN ENDED UP HERE. THIS IS A LIVEOOK L INHE T 800 BLOCK OF NORTHWEST 10TH. NO WORD ON IFHE T DRIVER WAS HURT OR ARRESTED AT THIS TIME, OF COURSE, OUR CWRE IS THERE AND
Car crashes into building after traffic stop turned police chase in OKC
A car crashed into a building after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Oklahoma City. On Monday night, police initiated a traffic stop near Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue in Oklahoma City. According to officials, the passenger bailed and the driver sped off, weaving through traffic. At the end of the chase, the car crashed into a building in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street and flipped upside down.KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
