Car crashes into D.C. restaurant, killing 1 person and leaving 4 with life-threatening injuries

A automotive crashed right into a Washington, D.C., restaurant round lunchtime on Friday, sending eight individuals to the hospital. One individual, recognized as an grownup feminine, died and 4 others have life-threatening accidents, based on fireplace and police officers.
All the victims, who’ve been recognized as adults, have been outdoors of the restaurant on the time of the crash. Three different individuals have been assessed on the scene of the crash and weren’t taken to the hospital.
The automotive crashed into the out of doors seating part of the Parthenon Restaurant on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. simply earlier than 1 p.m. The driving force — the only occupant of the automotive — was an aged man. Officers mentioned he was touring northbound when he misplaced management of his automotive.
The crash seemed to be an accident, and the person was cooperating with officers.
There was no structural harm to the restaurant, and nobody was trapped inside, officers mentioned.