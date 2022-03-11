Car crashes into D.C. restaurant, killing 1 person and leaving 4 with life-threatening injuries

A automotive crashed right into a Washington, D.C., restaurant round lunchtime on Friday, sending eight individuals to the hospital. One individual, recognized as an grownup feminine, died and 4 others have life-threatening accidents, based on fireplace and police officers.

All the victims, who’ve been recognized as adults, have been outdoors of the restaurant on the time of the crash. Three different individuals have been assessed on the scene of the crash and weren’t taken to the hospital.

Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Car struck outdoors seating space of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging a number of sufferers. No structural harm. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u — DC Hearth and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

The automotive crashed into the out of doors seating part of the Parthenon Restaurant on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. simply earlier than 1 p.m. The driving force — the only occupant of the automotive — was an aged man. Officers mentioned he was touring northbound when he misplaced management of his automotive.

The crash seemed to be an accident, and the person was cooperating with officers.

There was no structural harm to the restaurant, and nobody was trapped inside, officers mentioned.

Replace crash with a number of accidents 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. #DCsBravest transported eight sufferers to space hospitals. 5 of these are essential. Presently three further handled and launched on scene. No entrapment and no structural harm. pic.twitter.com/v3ijdE72ic — DC Hearth and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

