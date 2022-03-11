Car crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor cafe, 1 woman dead

An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outside seating space of a well-liked Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D

WASHINGTON — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outside seating space of a well-liked Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing one girl and injuring seven others, 4 of them critically.

Authorities mentioned the incident gave the impression to be an accident. “There aren’t any indications that this was intentional,” mentioned Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion. “We’ve a cooperative driver. He is staying with us.”

He described the motive force as aged.

The accident occurred shortly after midday on a heat, sunny day within the nation’s capital. The restaurant is on a busy industrial strip with retailers and eating places, lots of which have outside seating. Hearth vehicles lined the road, which was closed off to visitors and pedestrians.

The victims included seven patrons of the restaurant, The Parthenon, and one worker, mentioned Hearth and EMS Chief John Donnelly. They had been transported to space hospitals. Police mentioned later that one individual had died, an grownup feminine.

“We do not know why it occurred,” Donnelly mentioned.

As a part of the investigation, authorities are looking for video proof from individuals who might have recorded the accident and are asking those that can present further info to contact them.

Requested if costs can be filed in opposition to the motive force, Bedlion mentioned that may be a part of the investigation.

Authorities mentioned that they had activated the mass casualty response group to make it possible for that they had the assets readily available to deal with the massive variety of sufferers.