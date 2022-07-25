Car crashes through crowded Florida beach, injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH – Four people, together with a 3-year-old little one, had been injured when a automobile crashed through an unoccupied toll sales space and ended up within the ocean.

The crash occurred simply earlier than 5 p.m. Sunday alongside Daytona Beach, the place autos are allowed on the sand.

The automobile crashed through the International Speedway Boulevard seaside strategy earlier than slicing through the crowded seaside and ending up within the water, in line with Volusia County Beach Safety officers.

“When it was about to hit the water, about 15 people jumped out. They were in the water, jumped out of the way and I mean, the vehicle just hit the water hard,” mentioned witness Jack Lofland.

Frantic 911 callers advised dispatchers the automobile was within the ocean.

The little one was taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach after which airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. The car’s driver was additionally taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.