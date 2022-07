MIAMI – A automotive ended up wedged under a tractor-trailer in an in a single day crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

It occurred at NW 119th Street and twenty seventh Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue mentioned the motive force of the automotive was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Once there, it was found that he had been shot. The man was listed in crucial situation.

Investigators are actually attempting to find out the place the taking pictures happened and what led to it.