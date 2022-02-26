Carabao Cup final preview. Key players, tactical battles, predictions

Sunday sees two of the Premier League’s finest groups go head-to-head at Wembley, as Chelsea tackle Liverpool for the Carabao Cup (stream LIVE ON ESPN+, Feb. 27, 11.30 a.m. ET).

2 Associated

The 2 sides have loved some memorable battles through the years — the 4-Four tie at Stamford Bridge within the 2008-09 Champions League quarterfinals, anybody? — however have been evenly matched on this season’s league video games, with a 1-1 draw at Anfield in August adopted by an enthralling 2-2 attract London in January.

So what is going to Sunday’s showpiece final maintain? Who wants a trophy extra at this level? Which gamers have to step up or may show decisive? And the way will the 2 managers match up? Mark Ogden and James Olley get you prepared for the massive sport.

Leap to: Who needs victory more? | Tuchel vs. Klopp | Key players | Fun fact/something to watch for | Predictions

Who wants this extra?

Ogden: In some ways, the Carabao Cup is a trophy that neither group must win.

Each Liverpool and Chelsea have larger priorities — the Premier League and Champions League, for a begin — and so they have every received the 2 massive prizes in latest seasons. The strain is off each groups on Sunday and Chelsea have already banked the UEFA Tremendous Cup and FIFA Membership World Cup this season, but when one group wants it extra, it is Liverpool, just because Jurgen Klopp’s group have arguably not received the quantity of silverware their performances have deserved over the previous three or 4 seasons.

By successful the Carabao Cup, the Reds would considerably tackle that imbalance, whereas additionally sustaining hopes of an unprecedented quadruple this season. Successful at Wembley could possibly be Liverpool’s launchpad for a outstanding finish to the marketing campaign. From the opposite aspect, success for Chelsea would lengthen coach Thomas Tuchel’s trophy streak to 4 since taking cost in January 2021 — an apparent incentive for the German tactician.

Olley: There’s a case for arguing that is extra vital for Chelsea, particularly Tuchel, given the broader image. Chelsea aren’t going to win the Premier League and their detached kind proper now could be in peril of dropping them right into a scrap for a top-four end. Tuchel is not near the stage but the place he must concern for his job, however that time normally arrives rapidly for Chelsea managers and one other trophy would give him additional credit score within the financial institution to offset the frustration of failing to mount a sustained title problem.

Mark is correct in that Liverpool ought to have extra to point out for his or her very good soccer over latest years, however the Premier League is all of a sudden inside their grasp once more and so they had been the primary English aspect to win all six Champions League group-stage matches earlier this season. They’ve the 2 largest prizes of all of their sights and subsequently the Carabao Cup is a mere footnote to their season at this level.

Sunday will not outline Chelsea’s marketing campaign both, however Tuchel is below extra rapid strain to show he’s persevering with to take Chelsea ahead. A primary home cup success could be tangible proof of that.

Thomas Tuchel, left, and Klopp, proper, have a wholesome rivalry in administration, although the Liverpool coach positively holds the sting once they go face to face. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Pictures

Tuchel vs. Klopp: Who has the sting?

Ogden: Klopp has the higher group and higher particular person gamers than Chelsea, so Tuchel has his work minimize out by way of devising a tactical plan to beat Liverpool. Proper now, Liverpool are arguably the very best group in Europe and their 6-Zero win in opposition to Leeds in midweek underscored their unbelievable attacking risk.

If Liverpool carry out to their finest, they’ll win on Sunday. Sorry Chelsea, however every thing is working for Liverpool at this second in time and Tuchel’s gamers must stifle Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane upfront, hold Fabinho contained in midfield, discover a solution to get previous centre-back Virgil van Dijk and nullify the specter of full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to carry you the most recent highlights and debate the largest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Chelsea have struggled to impress in latest video games, though they’ve nonetheless been capable of win. Towards Liverpool, they can not count on to be lucky once more except Tuchel finds a solution to repeat the end-to-end sport that noticed the 2 groups draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in January. Liverpool have received 10 out of 11 video games since then, although, and so they have moved up one other stage.

Olley: The assembly between these two final month was overshadowed by Romelu Lukaku’s omission following an unsanctioned interview by which he talked about in the future returning to Inter Milan. And right here we’re once more: Lukaku was dropped for Tuesday’s win over Lille, with Tuchel claiming his €115 million striker was drained, a declare quietly denied by the participant’s camp.

Final month, Tuchel began the sport in opposition to Liverpool with Kai Havertz upfront supported by Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. The concept was to win the ball excessive up the pitch and break rapidly in transition, one thing replicated to some extent in opposition to Lille, and so all eyes will probably be on Tuchel’s group choice. He opted for a 4-1-4-1 form in opposition to Crystal Palace and Lille, however a return to 3-4-2-1 should enchantment with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso match once more to play as wing-backs.

play 1:29 Shaka Hislop feels Chelsea may play extra to Romelu Lukaku’s fashion however nonetheless feels the striker ought to be providing extra for the Blues.

Key gamers for each groups

Ogden: Liverpool are blessed with a lot of key gamers (Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Alexander-Arnold), however no person has excelled fairly as a lot as Fabinho in latest weeks and the Brazilian midfielder will probably be a key determine in opposition to Chelsea. If Tuchel opts for Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante in midfield, will probably be an try to diminish Fabinho’s affect on the sport, however his powerhouse performances this season recommend Kante and Kovacic must focus solely on retaining Fabinho out of the sport. If Tuchel makes use of Jorginho, then Fabinho may have extra freedom to dominate the central third of the pitch.

Whoever wins the midfield battle may have the very best likelihood of successful, but when Chelsea are to succeed, they want Havertz to ship on the massive event once more or hope that Lukaku (if chosen) can discover his solution to objective. The Belgian would not do that always sufficient in opposition to the highest golf equipment, however Sunday could be time to begin.

Olley: Lukaku was signed to win video games like this, however let’s as an alternative give attention to Christian Pulisic. America worldwide advised ESPN in a latest interview that he was struggling to seek out his rhythm on account of an absence of sport time, however this week he has began back-to-back matches for under the third time this season. With Hakim Ziyech and Mount each health doubts — though the latter was match sufficient for the bench in opposition to Lille — Pulisic has a powerful case to begin once more as he hopes to make it third time fortunate at Wembley.

Pulisic scored and was injured as Chelsea misplaced the 2020 FA Cup final to Arsenal. He performed simply 22 minutes in its place as Leicester beat them within the 2021 final. Maybe that is Pulisic’s likelihood to be on the correct aspect of historical past. If he scores on Sunday, he’ll grow to be solely the sixth Chelsea participant to seek out the web in each of England’s home cup finals.

If Kepa begins then he’ll stir reminiscences of his antics within the 2019 final,. Marc Atkins/Getty Pictures

Enjoyable reality/one thing to look at for

Ogden: If Liverpool win, will probably be the membership’s 66th trophy, transferring them stage with Manchester United to grow to be English soccer’s most profitable membership. That determine consists of every thing from Membership World Cups to Neighborhood Shields, with various league titles and Champions Leagues thrown into the combination too.

To place Liverpool and United’s trophy hauls in perspective, Arsenal are third on the record with 48, whereas Chelsea are in fourth with 34. Manchester Metropolis’s latest dominance has delivered loads of trophies since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan purchased the membership in 2008, however they’ve nonetheless managed simply 28 trophies of their historical past. So if Liverpool win the Carabao Cup/EFL Cup for a report ninth time, they are going to be heading in the right direction to say the highest spot for themselves if additionally they win not less than one of many Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup this season.

Olley: Chelsea are the primary group in English soccer to contest a home final in six consecutive seasons: (FA Cup: 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021; League Cup: 2019 and 2022). They reached the final by retaining three consecutive clear sheets, too. Just one group (Swansea Metropolis in 2013) have ever received the competitors with out conceding a objective from the quarterfinal stage onwards.

It’s partially a mirrored image of the advance in Kepa Arrizabalaga — the world’s costliest goalkeeper at virtually €80m, but Chelsea’s second selection behind Edouard Mendy, who has barely put a glove fallacious previously 12 months. Kepa was dropped for the Membership World Cup final in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, however he is began each Carabao Cup sport this season. Ought to he get the nod once more, as anticipated, it can stir reminiscences of his antics within the 2019 final, when he refused to be substituted as the sport in opposition to Manchester Metropolis approached penalties, triggering an apoplectic response from then-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

Prediction

Ogden: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea. Liverpool are flying for the time being and so they can sense an opportunity to make historical past this season. Chelsea simply have not been enjoying nicely sufficient to recommend they’ll beat Klopp’s group.

Olley: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea. Chelsea have the flexibility to rise to any event — final 12 months’s Champions League final is proof of that — however Liverpool are in irrepressible kind at current and deservedly begin as favourites.