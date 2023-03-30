Cardi B and Offset will appear in upcoming ‘Baby Sharks’ movie alongside their two children

Cardi B‘s making her return to the big screen with her family. Taking to Twitter Thursday, she announced that they will lend their voices to the animated film Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE,” she tweeted. Alongside the caption were photos of the cast, which includes Cardi, husband Offset and their children, Kulture and Wave.

As People reports, Baby Shark’s Big Movie! will follow Baby Shark and his family’s move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks, and away from his best friend, William. In the new city, Baby Shark will be faced with an evil pop starfish who plans to dominate underwater music by stealing Baby Shark’s gift of song.

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture, who appeared in 2021’s Baby Shark’s Big Show!, will reprise their roles as Sharki B, Offshark and Kulture Sharki, respectively. Wave will make his first appearance as Wavey Shark.

Also joining the movie are Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, ENHYPEN and Lance Bass. Baby Shark’s Big Movie is set for release during the holiday season.