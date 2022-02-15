Front Page

Cardi B, Ciara, Russell Wilson, H.E.R., Offset, Drake Leave Post Super Bowl

February 14, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The stars were out at the Super Bowl… and so were the paparazzi.

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Cardi B and Offset were among the many famous faces who walked out of SoFi Stadium and right into the spotlight.

Cardi B and Offset leave SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Do you like Offset’s Louis Vuitton fit?

Gunna exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Gunna actually sported the same ones to the big game… which he attended with his “friend” Chloe Bailey.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna exit SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Okay boo we see you in your Burberry…

H.E.R. exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

H.E.R. showed off her patchwork denim flight suit on her way out of the arena.

H.E.R. exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

We love that she always stays true to her style and never switches up.

H.E.R. exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

So cute.

Drake exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Drake was also photographed leaving the big game, rocking an ombre aquamarine colored sweatsuit that his whole crew seemed to have adopted as  their uniform for the day’s events.

Drake exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Would you go matchy matchy to a special event with your crew?

Drake exits SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Those smiles are dazzling though.

Russell Wilson and Ciara exit SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Ciara also got the denim memo for the game, while hubby Russell Wilson went a little more dressy for the occasion.

Russell Wilson and Ciara exit SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

You likey?

LeBron James and son leave SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

LeBron was filmed vibing during the halftime show but the paps actually caught him on Dad duty, leaving the game with his son.

LeBron James and son leave SoFi Stadium following Rams 2022 Super Bowl win

Source: PhotosByDutch / Splash News

Hit the flip for more paparazzi post game pics





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram