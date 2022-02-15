Cardi B, Ciara, Russell Wilson, H.E.R., Offset, Drake Leave Post Super Bowl

The stars were out at the Super Bowl… and so were the paparazzi.

Cardi B and Offset were among the many famous faces who walked out of SoFi Stadium and right into the spotlight.

Do you like Offset’s Louis Vuitton fit?

Gunna actually sported the same ones to the big game… which he attended with his “friend” Chloe Bailey.

Okay boo we see you in your Burberry…

H.E.R. showed off her patchwork denim flight suit on her way out of the arena.

We love that she always stays true to her style and never switches up.

So cute.

Drake was also photographed leaving the big game, rocking an ombre aquamarine colored sweatsuit that his whole crew seemed to have adopted as their uniform for the day’s events.

Would you go matchy matchy to a special event with your crew?

Those smiles are dazzling though.

Ciara also got the denim memo for the game, while hubby Russell Wilson went a little more dressy for the occasion.

You likey?

LeBron was filmed vibing during the halftime show but the paps actually caught him on Dad duty, leaving the game with his son.

