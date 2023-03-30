Cardi B sells 2 million cans of her Whipshots: “We just went double Platinum!”

Cardi B‘s “Ring,” “Thru Your Phone” and “Up” may be double Platinum, but so are her vodka-infused Whipshots. The rapper’s whipped cream brand has sold 2 million cans.

“We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best,” Cardi said in a statement, per Billboard. “Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let’s keep this party going!”

Cardi launched Whipshots in December 2021 in a partnership with Starco; it sold its first million cans in 10 months. Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar says, “The overwhelming demand for Whipshots across the U.S. has been astounding and is a true testament to what’s possible when you have an incredible product and best-in-class retail partners.”

Whipshots will now be available in 26 markets around the U.S., including New Jersey and Georgia. The brand has also teamed up with a new set of retail partners like Walmart, Vons and Giant Eagle, and will distribute Cardi’s whipped cream via delivery apps and their online site Total Wine & More.