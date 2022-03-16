Cardi B shouts out My Chemical Romance: “They don’t make music like this anymore”

Christopher Polk/E! Leisure/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photograph Financial institution through Getty Photos

Cardi B is constant to offer her scorching music takes, whether or not her followers prefer it or not. Not too long ago, the “WAP” rapper revealed she’s a fan of emo rock — or at the very least, one explicit artist.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a clip of My Chemical Romance‘s 2004 hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” the place lead singer Gerard Approach ﻿dramatically belts out the track’s refrain. The observe was the lead single off the album Three Cheers for Candy Revenge, which got here out the identical yr.

Remarked Cardi, “They don’t make music like this anymore.”

It did not take lengthy for the band to catch wind of the dialog and hit Cardi up within the remark part.

“Grazie mille Cardi!,” they wrote, which is Italian for “a thousand thanks” in English. My Chemical Romance is from New Jersey, not Italy, however no matter.

After all, this cordial backwards and forwards has followers questioning if the Grammy winner is contemplating a brand new collaboration that includes MCR, or if she’s hinting that her subsequent music period will include an emo twist.

