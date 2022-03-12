Cardi B walks away from new comedy movie ‘Assisted Living’; film no longer happening as of now

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis through Getty Photographs

Since Cardi B just lately pulled out because the star of the used-to-be-upcoming movie Assisted Dwelling, manufacturing firm Paramount Gamers pulled the plug on the venture till additional discover.

In keeping with Deadline, the $30 million movie was only a week away from beginning manufacturing, and the explanation for Cardi’s pullout is that the Grammy-winning artist is overextended.

In Assisted Dwelling, Cardi B was to play Amber, a small-time criminal on the run after she’s wrongly accused of against the law. After struggling to search out somebody to take her in, Amber disguises herself as an aged lady and hides out within the one place nobody will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing dwelling.

Although authorized motion is commonly the follow-up in a scenario like this, sources inform ﻿Deadline the hope is to place the items again collectively to start manufacturing later this yr.

