Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Doesn’t Want Another Sibling

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, just welcomed their second child together.

The parents still haven’t revealed the name of the 5-month-old boy, but Cardi has shared some tidbits about him, including his connection with his big sister, 3-year-old Kulture.

Now, the “Up” rapper is explaining why her daughter recently revealed she’s not looking for another sibling anytime soon. The mother of two shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday showing of Kulture as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.