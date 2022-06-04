Cardinals’ Albert Pujols becomes 10th player in MLB history to reach 3,000 career games played

St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Corridor of Famer Albert Pujols reached one other historic milestone Saturday afternoon. When he changed the injured Corey Dickerson in Cardinals’ 6-1 matinee loss to the Chicago Cubs, Pujols turned solely the 10th participant in MLB historical past to seem in 3,000 main league video games.

Right here is the all-time video games performed leaderboard:

Pete Rose: 3,562 Carl Yastrzemski: 3,308 Hank Aaron: 3,298 Rickey Henderson: 3,081 Ty Cobb: 3,034 Eddie Murray: 3,026 Stan Musial: 3,026 Willie Mays: 3,005 Cal Ripken Jr.: 3,001 Albert Pujols: 3,000 and counting

Together with the second sport of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cardinals have 109 video games remaining this season, so Pujols might climb as excessive as fourth on the video games performed record earlier than the top of the yr. Pujols has stated he’ll retire following the season.

The Cardinals introduced Pujols again this season as a platoon bat and veteran mentor. He has appeared in 29 of the group’s first 53 video games, placing him on tempo to complete the season with 89 appearances. At that tempo, Pujols would end the yr with 3,060 profession video games performed, good for fifth all-time.

Solely three different energetic gamers got here into Saturday with as many as 2,000 profession video games performed: Miguel Cabrera (2,631), Robinson Canó (2,258), and Yadier Molina (2,177). Cano was launched by the San Diego Padres earlier this week and isn’t sure to signal with one other group. Molina is planning to retire after the season, and Cabrera is beneath contract via 2023.

Pujols began Saturday afternoon’s sport on the bench. He entered within the second inning after Dickerson exited the sport with a calf damage. Pujols, 42, took a .210/.327/.383 batting line into Saturday’s sport, then went zero for Three with a stroll.