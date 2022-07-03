Cardinals become 11th team in MLB history to hit four straight home runs, blast Phillies in first inning

Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, the St. Louis Cardinals made history against right-hander Kyle Gibson. They became just the 11th team in history to hit four straight home runs. Or, in the possibly tongue-twisting manner of saying it, they went back-to-back-to-back-to-back.
The inning started innocently enough, as Gibson retired the first two batters before a single to Paul Goldschmidt. Then Nolan Arenado went yard and it was on. Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson followed with longballs of their own:
As noted, this had only happened 10 times before. A quick rundown:
- 2020 White Sox, Aug. 16: Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu, Eloy Jiménez
- 2019 Nationals, June 9: Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon
- 2017 Nationals, July 27: Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman
- 2010 Diamondbacks, Aug. 11: Adam LaRoche, Miguel Montero, Mark Reynolds, Stephen Drew
- 2008 White Sox, Aug. 14: Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez, Juan Uribe
- 2007 Red Sox, April 22: Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell, Jason Varitek
- 2006 Dodgers, Sept. 18: Jeff Kent, J.D. Drew, Russell Martin, Marlon Anderson
- 1964 Twins, May 2: Tony Oliva, Bob Allison, Jimmie Hall, Harmon Killebrew
- 1963 Indians, July 31: Woodie Held, Pedro Ramos, Tito Francona, Larry Brown
- 1961 Braves, June 8: Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock, Frank Thomas
There’s the possibility of some fun trivia in there.
The Cardinals entered Saturday’s action trailing the Brewers by two games in the NL Central.
require.config(“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/sportsfly.cbsistatic.com\/fly-0270\/bundles\/sportsmediajs\/js-build”,”config”:”version”:”fly\/components\/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/alert”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/base”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/loading”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/modal”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/poll”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly\/components\/video”:”1.0″,”fly\/libs\/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly\/libs\/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly\/libs\/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly\/libs\/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly\/libs\/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly\/libs\/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly\/libs\/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly\/libs\/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly\/libs\/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly\/managers\/ad”:”2.0″,”fly\/managers\/components”:”1.0″,”fly\/managers\/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly\/managers\/debug”:”1.0″,”fly\/managers\/geo”:”1.0″,”fly\/managers\/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly\/managers\/history”:”2.0″,”fly\/managers\/madison”:”1.0″,”fly\/managers\/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/guid”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/log”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly\/utils\/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs\/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs\/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs\/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs\/jquery\/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs\/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs\/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs\/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs\/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs\/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs\/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs\/waypoints\/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs\/waypoints\/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs\/waypoints\/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs\/waypoints\/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs\/jquery\/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs\/jquery\/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs\/jquery\/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs\/jquery\/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs\/jquery\/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs\/jquery\/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs\/jquery\/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs\/jquery\/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs\/jquery\/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs\/jquery\/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″,”shim”:”liveconnection\/managers\/connection”:”deps”:[“liveconnection\/libs\/sockjs-0.3.4″],”liveconnection\/libs\/sockjs-0.3.4″:”exports”:”SockJS”,”libs\/setValueFromArray”:”exports”:”set”,”libs\/getValueFromArray”:”exports”:”get”,”fly\/libs\/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly\/utils\/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs\/backbone.marionette”:”deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly\/libs\/underscore”,”version!fly\/libs\/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”,”fly\/libs\/underscore-1.5.1″:”exports”:”_”,”fly\/libs\/backbone-1.0.0″:”deps”:[“version!fly\/libs\/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”,”libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs\/jquery\/ui\/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly\/libs\/jquery.widget”],”libs\/jquery\/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs\/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs\/dataTables”],”libs\/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs\/dataTables”],”https:\/\/sports.cbsimg.net\/js\/CBSi\/app\/VideoPlayer\/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https:\/\/sports.cbsimg.net\/js\/CBSi\/util\/Utils-min.js”],”map”:”*”:”adobe-pass”:”https:\/\/sports.cbsimg.net\/js\/CBSi\/app\/VideoPlayer\/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/all\/debug.js”,”google”:”https:\/\/apis.google.com\/js\/plusone.js”,”google-platform”:”https:\/\/apis.google.com\/js\/client:platform.js”,”google-csa”:”https:\/\/www.google.com\/adsense\/search\/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https:\/\/www.google.com\/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https:\/\/apis.google.com\/js\/api:client.js”,”gpt”:”https:\/\/securepubads.g.doubleclick.net\/tag\/js\/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https:\/\/cdnjs.cloudflare.com\/ajax\/libs\/hls.js\/1.0.7\/hls.js”,”newsroom”:”https:\/\/c2.taboola.com\/nr\/cbsinteractive-cbssports\/newsroom.js”,”recaptcha”:”https:\/\/www.google.com\/recaptcha\/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https:\/\/www.google.com\/recaptcha\/api\/js\/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https:\/\/sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com\/search\/assets\/js\/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https:\/\/cdn.taboola.com\/libtrc\/cbsinteractive-cbssports\/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https:\/\/vidtech.cbsinteractive.com\/avia-js\/2.4.0\/player\/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https:\/\/vidtech.cbsinteractive.com\/avia-js\/2.4.0\/plugins\/ui\/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https:\/\/vidtech.cbsinteractive.com\/avia-js\/2.4.0\/plugins\/gam\/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https:\/\/vidtech.cbsinteractive.com\/avia-js\/2.4.0\/plugins\/hls\/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https:\/\/vidtech.cbsinteractive.com\/avia-js\/2.4.0\/plugins\/playlist\/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https:\/\/imasdk.googleapis.com\/js\/sdkloader\/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https:\/\/imasdk.googleapis.com\/js\/sdkloader\/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https:\/\/sports.cbsimg.net\/js\/CBSi\/util\/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https:\/\/vidtech.cbsinteractive.com\/sb55\/vast-js\/vtg-vast-client.js”,”waitSeconds”:300);