Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon unsure where Arizona will put top draft pick on offensive line

Paris Johnson, Jr. is a extremely wanted addition to the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line. He is observed as a treasured asset by means of Kyler Murray, who must be safe for the 2023 season and past. Johnson is able to get started at take on for the Cardinals, however that place is lately stuffed by means of D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum. So, where will Johnson are compatible in?

“We’ll figure that out,” says Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. “He’s played outside and inside, we’ve just got to get him on grass and see where he fits in with the other guys. I’m very comfortable (with) what he’s put on tape of playing a lot of different spots on that offensive line.”

Johnson performed proper guard at Ohio State. Consequently, he may just see time at that place to start out the 12 months with Humphries at left take on and Beachum at proper take on. The Cardinals do have Will Hernandez at proper guard and Hjalte Froholdt at middle, leaving a gap at left guard for Johnson to occupy.

Johnson and Murray have temporarily advanced a detailed bond since Johnson’s arrival in Arizona. Murray will indisputably admire the chance of taking part in in the back of arguably the most efficient offensive line he has had in his time on the Cardinals. “You always want that bond,” states Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. “I think guys that feel close to each other in terms of shared common goals, guys that have a respect for each other and have that relationship, tend to play harder for each other.”

“It’s not just going to be between the two of them. It’s got to be between everybody on that field and in that meeting room. I think it’s a good start and we’ve certainly got a long way to go.”