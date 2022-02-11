Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins laughs off Kyler Murray’s social media scrub

DeAndre Hopkins does not sound like someone who is worried about losing his quarterback this offseason. Hopkins laughed off questions regarding Kyler Murray’s recent social media habits that included unfollowing the Cardinals and completely scrubbing his Instagram page. Murray’s actions have led to speculation regarding his future with the team.

“The only thing I could think (is) he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season,” Hopkins said during an interview with Sports Illustrated. “He didn’t want you guys to look at the old ones.”

Hopkins was also asked about the Cardinals’ 1-5 finish to the 2021 season following a 10-2 start. Despite their rocky finish, Arizona qualified for the postseason before quickly being eliminated by the Rams in the wild card round. Getting everyone on the same page, Hopkins said, could help avoid a similar stretch moving forward.

“It takes somebody to take over,” Hopkins said. “It takes one person who’s going to be like, ‘Alright, we got to do this. This can not happen again … It’s just little things like that [miscommunications], those things that can’t happen over and over.”

Given Hopkins’ quotes, it appears that Murray will be back with the Cardinals for the 2022 season. Murray and the Cardinals have an important offseason ahead of them, however, as the team has to decide whether to sign Murray to a long-term deal before the start of the 2022 season. The Cardinals will likely pick up his fifth-year option in the event they do not come to terms on a new deal before May 2.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray has been a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons. He’s completed nearly 67% of his passes with more than twice as many touchdowns (70) then interceptions (34) during his time in Arizona. He has also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. Last season, he helped lead the Cardinals to the franchise’s first playoff berth in six years.