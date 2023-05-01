Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins shuts down trade rumors: ‘Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?’

Recently, rumors and experiences about Cardinals’ broad receiver DeAndre Hopkins leaving the workforce surfaced within the media. However, Hopkins himself denied the rumors thru a social media post on Monday.

On his Instagram tale, DeAndre said, “I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working,” and he tagged his location as Phoenix, Arizona, suggesting he is nonetheless with the Cardinals.

There had been speculations sooner than the draft that the Cardinals may trade Hopkins, along side their No. 3 total pick out, to the Titans, however that by no means materialized, and the Cardinals made up our minds to deal their draft pick out to the Houston Texans. General Manager Monti Ossenfort clarified that a Hopkins trade would no longer occur.

Ossenfort spoke with Hopkins and his agent again and again, and even if the workforce agreed to allow possible trade talks with different groups, Hopkins by no means explicitly said he sought after a trade. With a wage cap hit of $30.75 million, it is herbal for the workforce to hunt worth out of the 30-year-old receiver.