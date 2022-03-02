Cardinals former second-round pick Andy Isabella granted permission to seek trade

The Arizona Cardinals may be moving on from one of their wide receivers this offseason, as CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday that Andy Isabella has been given permission to seek a trade. Isabella’s agent, Bradley Blank, told Anderson that he’s planning on reaching out to teams this month around free agency.

“I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start,” Blank told Anderson.

Isabella was taken with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was selected over other notable receivers such as D.K. Metcalf, Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin. The slot receiver was held in high regard by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, as he recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in college, including a 102-catch, 1,698-yard, 13-touchdown season his senior year. However, Isabella hasn’t received too many opportunities at the next level.

In 36 career games, Isabella has caught just 31 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns. This past season was a low for him, as he caught just one pass for 13 yards and was inactive for a good chunk of the year. Because of this, the Cardinals probably would have no qualms with a separation, although it’s curious as to what they would accept as compensation from an interested team considering that they treated Isabella as a fringe roster player in 2021.