Cardinals make MLB’s first post-lockout signing by inking Drew VerHagen to two-year contract

The St. Louis Cardinals have made the primary signing since Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout ended on Thursday night time, some 99 days after it was first put in. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Cardinals have agreed to a two-year pact value $5.5 million with right-handed pitcher Drew VerHagen.

VerHagen, 31 years outdated, spent the final two seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Nippon Skilled Baseball league. He appeared 39 occasions with the Fighters, accumulating a 3.51 ERA and a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

VerHagen does have intensive big-league expertise. Previous to heading abroad, he had appeared in additional than 120 big-league video games as a member of the Detroit Tigers group. He posted profession marks of a 5.11 ERA (88 ERA+) and a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio throughout 199 innings. His contributions, as estimated by Baseball Reference, had been value 1 Win Above Alternative.

VerHagen would not be the primary pitcher to wrestle in his preliminary publicity to the majors, head abroad for a couple of years, after which return to the US in higher type. Heck, he would possibly share a rotation with Miles Mikolas, who authored an analogous story earlier in his profession. Mikolas had a 5.32 profession ERA when he left for Japan in his mid-20s. He returned to MLB in 2018, and he is since amassed a 3.54 ERA in 73 begins.

It’s value noting that VerHagen looks as if a very good match for the Cardinals in a single respect. Practically 54 p.c of his profession batted balls within the majors had been of the grounder selection. The Cardinals allowed a .217 batting common on groundballs final season, the second lowest mark within the majors, behind solely the Los Angeles Dodgers.

VerHagen is the second potential addition the Cardinals have made to their rotation this winter. Previous to the lockout going into impact, St. Louis signed veteran left-hander Steven Matz to a four-year pact value $44 million.