Chandler Jones is scheduled to hit free company next month, but the Arizona Cardinals aren’t able to half methods with the franchise’s all-time sack chief. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell wants Jones back in Arizona next season, hoping the particulars may be hammered out in the coming weeks.

“We love Chandler and would like to have him back,” Bidwill stated, via Tyler Drake of AZSports. “The devil’s in the particulars. Depart that as much as Steve and Chandler’s representatives to work on, however we love Chandler and what he is finished in the previous and hopefully in the future as nicely.”

Jones, who turns 32 on Sunday, had a bounce-back season in Arizona after enjoying simply 5 video games the season prior. He completed with 10.5 sacks, six compelled fumbles, 41 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 15 games– incomes a Professional Bowl choice. He completed with 36 pressures and 26 tackles on designed run performs.

Jones has 71.5 sacks with the Cardinals. His 107.5 sacks since he entered the NFL in 2012 are the most in the league. Jones has 0.77 profession sacks per recreation, the seventh-most since sacks had been first recorded in 1982 (minimal 20 video games). A member of the 2010’s Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame All-Decade Staff. Jones is a two-time All-Professional and a four-time Professional Bowl choice. His 33 compelled fumbles are the most in the NFL since 2012.

The Cardinals are currently $813,256 over the cap, however ought to have loads of alternatives to get a Jones deal finished. Jones will likely be one in all the most coveted pass-rushers on the open market if he hits free company.