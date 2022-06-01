Cardinals vs. Padres odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Wednesday, June 1 best bets from proven model

The St. Louis Cardinals (28-21) look to brush the San Diego Padres (30-19) within the closing contest of their three-game collection on Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis has been on a roll, successful 4 of its final 5 video games, together with two straight towards the Padres. Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA) is on the hill for San Diego. Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA) will get the beginning for St. Louis.
The primary pitch is ready for 1:15 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -130 cash line favourite (threat $130 to win $100) within the newest Padres vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas St. Louis is a +110 underdog. The over-under for complete runs scored is eight. Earlier than making any Padres vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.
The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each MLB sport 10,000 occasions and it’s off to a robust begin to the 2022 season. It is on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks by way of eight weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 gamers. Anybody following it has seen large returns.
Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Padres vs. Cardinals and simply locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Listed below are a number of MLB odds and betting strains for Cardinals vs. Padres:
- Padres vs. Cardinals moneyline: San Diego -130, St. Louis +110
- Padres vs. Cardinals run-line: St. Louis +1.5 (-150)
- Padres vs. Cardinals over-under: eight runs
- SD: Padres are 9-2 of their final 11 video games as a street favourite
- STL: Cardinals are 4-Zero of their final 4 vs. Nationwide League West
Featured Sport | St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
Why you must again the Cardinals
Middle fielder Harrison Bader owns all of the instruments wanted to thrive. Bader has terrific velocity to cowl plenty of floor within the outfield with sound bat management and energy. The 27-year-old can be a risk to steal just a few bases and Bader is seeking to preserve issues rolling as he’s presently on a seven-game hitting streak. On Could 27, he went 2-for-Three with two singles and one run scored.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been a constant offensive risk for St. Louis. Goldschmidt is a run-producing choice whereas having big-time dwelling run energy. The six-time All-Star is ranked third within the majors in batting common (.352), RBI (43) and hits (64). He is additionally on a 22-game hitting streak.
Why you must again the Padres
Third baseman Manny Machado has all the things wanted to be an elite, all-around infielder. Machado performs terrific protection within the nook, possesses nice instincts and may ship darts throughout the diamond with ease. The five-time All-Star additionally makes constant contact with home-run energy in his swing. Machado is sixth within the majors in batting common (.347) whereas main the workforce in dwelling runs (eight), RBI (28) and hits (61).
Left fielder Jurickson Profar is an efficient athlete for San Diego. Profar has excellent expertise with a pleasant mixture of energy, velocity, and plate self-discipline who additionally owns the flexibility to play a number of positions on the defensive finish. The 29-year-old has six dwelling runs with 23 RBI whereas presently being on a five-game hitting streak. On Could 29, he went 2-for-Four with a two-run homer.
How one can make Padres vs. Cardinals picks
