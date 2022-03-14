Cardinals, Zach Ertz agree to three-year extension ahead of 2022 NFL free agency, per report

Dalton Schultz and David Njoku each obtained the franchise tag forward of 2022 NFL free company, and now one other high tight finish has come off the market earlier than the beginning of the league’s authorized tampering interval. Contemporary off his first stint with the Cardinals, Zach Ertz has agreed to signal a three-year extension with Arizona, in response to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The veteran’s new deal will preserve him among the many 10 highest-paid tight ends within the NFL, per Pelissero, averaging no less than $10 million per yr.

Ertz, who was acquired by the Cardinals from the Eagles final October, figured to be one of the crucial marketable veterans at his place in free company, even at 31. Now, he’ll persist with Arizona by means of the 2024 season, after posting top-level manufacturing down the stretch in 2021. The three-time Professional Bowler logged 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 video games for the Cardinals, serving as certainly one of quarterback Kyler Murray’s most dependable targets in a pass-heavy offense.

Ertz, who helped lead the Eagles to a Tremendous Bowl win in 2017, spent over eight seasons in Philadelphia to begin his profession. He is topped 700 receiving yards in seven of his 9 years within the NFL. His final contract paid him a mean of $8.5M per yr, as a part of a five-year, $42.5M extension signed in 2016.