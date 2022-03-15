Cargo ship stuck in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay presenting Coast Guard ‘logistical challenge’

FILE picture -AHMED HASAN/AFP by way of Getty Pictures

(BALTIMORE) — A loaded 1,095-foot cargo ship remained caught Tuesday morning in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, presenting Coast Guard officers with what they described as a “logistical problem” to free the vessel with out polluting the surroundings.

The container vessel, named Ever Ahead, ran aground Sunday night time after leaving Baltimore, Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Lehmann, a spokesman for the Coast Guard’s Mid-Atlantic district, informed ABC Information Tuesday morning.

Lehmann mentioned the ship is caught in about 23-feet of water however will not be blocking visitors within the bay’s deep-water channel.

“It is a reasonably large logistical problem,” Lehmann mentioned about releasing the ship.

Lehmann mentioned a Coast Guard environmental staff boarded the ship to make an evaluation of its situation and decide easy methods to safely get it towed off what’s believed to be a sandbar with out polluting the water or inflicting hurt to the crew.

“We’re ensuring all packing containers are checked,” mentioned Lehmann, including {that a} timeline has not but been established on when an try to free the vessel can be made.

Lehmann mentioned nobody was injured and no air pollution has been detected because of the mishap.

He mentioned the Coast Guard was notified of the incident round 9 p.m. Sunday. The vessel was headed to Norfolk, Virginia.

Coast Guard officers mentioned the ship was apparently touring exterior the deep-water channel when it received hung up.

Lehmann mentioned the ship is believed to be owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., noting the corporate’s title on the facet of the vessel. Evergreen Marine, primarily based in Taiwan, can be the proprietor of a cargo ship Ever Given, which received caught in Egypt’s Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking the world-famous waterway for six days and inflicting large delays in world transport.

ABC Information has reached out to Evergreen Marine Corp. for remark however has obtained no quick response.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.