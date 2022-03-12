Carlos Correa rumors: Cubs among favorites for top free agent; Astros to engage again

Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout ended on Thursday, which means groups are actually in a position once more to signal free brokers and make trades. In different phrases, it is time for stars like shortstop Carlos Correa to seek out new properties forward of Opening Day (April 7). Predictably, the rumor mill has already began connecting him with groups.
The Chicago Cubs are “poised to play a significant position within the courtship of Correa,” according to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. Houston Astros proprietor Jim Crane, in the meantime, told Mark Berman of FOX26 of Correa: “I am positive we’ll interact yet one more time.”
Correa, 27 years previous, entered the winter ranked by CBS Sports activities as the highest free agent in the marketplace. This is what we wrote on the time:
Correa is such a expertise that if he did not exist a video-game participant would have created him. He is a well-above-average hitter who walked and struck out at personal-best charges final season, and he did so whereas attaining most exit velocities that had been on par with all-world sluggers like Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez. Not like Soto and Alvarez, two nook outfielders celebrated extra for his or her work on the dish than within the grass, Correa is a extremely proficient defensive shortstop with a big-time arm. He is constructed of flesh and bone, which means there are negatives to contemplate. His attendance was spotty earlier in his profession, and it is to be seen if he can preserve his excessive stage of sturdiness (he appeared in 92 % of Houston’s video games in 2020-21) as he nears his 30s. He is additionally now not a stolen-base menace, the way in which he was when he first broke into The Present. (He hasn’t tried one through the common season since April 2019.) There’s additionally the sign-stealing scandal. The George Springer precedent suggests Correa will not have a Poe-like second this winter, his coronary heart pounding like so many trash-can thuds as lower-than-expected gives pour in. Honestly, even when groups had proven any inclination to punish Astros gamers in that method, they may make an exception for Correa. He would possibly simply win an MVP Award sometime and, per the authority of this listing, is the most effective participant accessible in the marketplace.
Correa hit .279/.366/.485 (131 OPS+) with 26 house runs final season. His contributions had been estimated to be value greater than seven Wins Above Alternative, per Baseball Reference’s calculations. He completed high 5 in American League Most Priceless Participant Award voting and made his second profession All-Star Recreation. He additionally gained his first Gold Glove.
CBS Sports activities reported again in November that the Cubs had been “signaling, each publicly and privately” that they supposed to spend cash this offseason. Chicago signed free-agent starter Marcus Stroman to a two-year contract value $50 million previous to the lockout, however they have not but addressed their want at shortstop.
It is unclear how severe the Astros are about retaining Correa. Houston was stated to have supplied him a five-year extension value $150 million previous to the lockout. That supply falls brief by about half of the 10-year, $341 million pact Francisco Lindor signed with the New York Mets final spring, which appears more likely to function a template for Correa’s deal. (Correa reportedly turned down a 10-year supply value $275 million from the Detroit Tigers.)
The New York Yankees have additionally proven curiosity in Correa, per Morosi. They even acquired his medicals forward of the lockout, in accordance with a current report.
SportsLine’s Matt Severance has the Yankees pegged as the favorites to sign Correa, with the Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays rounding out the highest 5.
