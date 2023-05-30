Carnival cruise ship pummeled by severe coastal storm





Passengers aboard a Carnival cruise ship have been subjected to a harrowing revel in once they encountered a severe storm whilst at sea over the weekend. The Carnival Sunshine vessel, which used to be touring again to Charleston, South Carolina from the Bahamas, used to be hit by robust wind gusts and large waves, inflicting misery to the passengers on board. Many people shared their demanding reports all the way through the ordeal.

In abstract, the Carnival cruise ship used to be pummeled by a severe coastal storm whilst at sea, inflicting misery and worry a number of the passengers on board. The incident used to be coated intimately by CBS News, the use of HTML tags to supply readers with the most recent news updates and to stay them knowledgeable of any important trends.