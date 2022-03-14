Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Haason Reddick says he plans to sign with Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick plans to signal with the Philadelphia Eagles, he introduced on Twitter.
“I’M COMING HOME!!!! #FlyEaglesFly,” he tweeted.
Reddick agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million totally assured at signing, sources advised ESPN.
The Eagles’ cross rush, which ranked 31st within the NFL final season with 29 sacks, will get a significant enhance with the signing of Reddick, who has racked up 23.5 sacks over the previous two seasons.
Some within the group assume Reddick will fill the pass-rushing strongside linebacker function launched by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon final season as a part of his hybrid protection. Genard Avery and rookie Patrick Johnson manned that place in 2021 with restricted success.
Reddick, 27, proved final season that his 12.5-sack season with Arizona in 2020 wasn’t a fluke. He led the Panthers in sacks with 11, tied for the staff lead in quarterback hits with 18 and was second in tackles for loss with 12.
Reddick, who performed for Carolina coach Matt Rhule at Temple, embodied every thing Rhule desires by way of toughness and work ethic.
The most important query about whether or not to re-sign him was cash, with Carolina having solely $18.Four million in cap house after the season.
Defensive coordinator Phil Snow additionally mentioned late within the season he wished Carolina to get greater up entrance, which might permit him to play extra 4-Three schemes and be simpler towards the run. Reddick performed at 235 kilos final season however mentioned certainly one of his offseason targets was so as to add 10 to 15 kilos for 2022.
Reddick has 31 sacks and 50 quarterback hits in 5 seasons since being chosen 13th general by the Cardinals within the 2017 NFL draft.
ESPN’s Tim McManus and David Newton contributed to this report.
