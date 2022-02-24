Carroll High principal says ‘devious licks’-like internet challenge causing damage

A new internet challenge, similar to last fall’s “devious licks,” is impacting the Carroll High School campus, Principal P.J. Giamanco said in a Tuesday night letter to families.

The graffiti challenge has resulted in students drawing “inappropriate items” on walls, toilets and doors in restrooms with permanent markers, the principal said.

“On campus, we have seen numerous items destroyed and our custodians are using much of their cleaning time to address these areas appropriately,” Giamanco’s emailed letter said.

Giamanco urged parents to speak to their children about the pranks.

“We encourage parents to have intentional conversations with their students about what they encounter on campus, as well as online, and to report these immediately if they affect our campus,” the principal wrote.

Giamanco noted that students involved in the prank “will be disciplined to the fullest extent of our code of conduct and will be responsible for any of the monetary damages that have been done.”