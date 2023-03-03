Carrollton man accused of selling fentanyl to minors

The suspect was once charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a managed substance.

DALLAS — An alleged Carrollton drug broker accused of capitalizing at the arrest of two fentanyl traffickers to promote it fentanyl to minors has been charged with a federal drug crime.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas mentioned the suspect, 20-year-old Donovan Jude Andrews, was once arrested Wednesday in Carrollton and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a managed substance.

Court paperwork state Andrews allegedly commented on an Instagram submit saying the arrest of the 2 traffickers, Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano, in early February 2023.

Using the Instagram maintain “deegetbandz_3x,” Andrews wrote that the 2 sellers “took all the ATTENTION” from police and mentioned he was once selling M/30, fentanyl, capsules for $10 each and every.

He later shared an Instagram submit in regards to the overdose deaths of 3 minors tied to the 2 sellers and added the caption “Fuxk em come get em.”

Soon in a while, police mentioned a 14-year-old lady who suffered from an obvious Fentanyl overdose instructed legislation enforcement she purchased 5 M/30 capsules from Andrews. Home surveillance photos reportedly confirmed the supply. A snapshot of the photos was once incorporated within the legal grievance.

Police say they later noticed him making hand-to-hand transactions in the street, and located an 18-year-old highschool scholar who admitted she purchased capsules from Andrews.

A seek warrant was once performed at Andrews’ place of dwelling on Feb. 28, the legal grievance mentioned, however he was once now not there, and Andrews’ mom instructed police he had moved out an afternoon or two prior.

That similar day, the grievance states police discovered a Toyota Camry up to now observed outdoor Andrews’ house, being pushed by means of a 17-year-old boy with Andrews within the car.

Police persevered surveillance at the Camry, the grievance detailed, and on March 1, Carrollton police stopped the automobile. A likely reason seek of the automobile confirmed the 17-year-old in ownership of an M/30 tablet within the motive force’s aspect door, and Andrews was once discovered with a plastic bag full of counterfeit M/30 capsules in his proper sock. Both have been arrested and shortly in a while a box check of the capsules confirmed presumptive sure for fentanyl.

The 17-year-old was once interrogated and instructed police he would pressure Andrews round in trade for one to two M/30 capsules an afternoon, the grievance mentioned. He additionally instructed police Andrews’ Instagram maintain was once “deegetbandz_3x.”

Andrews later admitted to selling the capsules the usage of the Instagram account, police mentioned, and extra instructed police he delivered capsules to the 2 ladies.

“Most of us recoiled in horror when we heard that nine Carrollton children suffered ten fentanyl overdoses in the span of just six months. Mr. Andrews, on the other hand, allegedly seized on the situation as a marketing opportunity. Knowing full well that fentanyl was killing our kids, he allegedly attempted to convert survivors into customers,” mentioned U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a observation. “The Justice Department works tirelessly to investigate and prosecute fentanyl traffickers. But when we arrest one dealer, another inevitably pops up to take his place. We need the community’s help to educate our kids about the danger of fentanyl. One pill – or even half or a quarter of one pill – can kill.”