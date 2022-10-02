Carrollton police investigating deaths following house fire





CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police are investigating the deaths of three individuals who had been discovered Saturday in a North Carrollton house fire.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke within the 3900 block of Alto Avenue simply earlier than 5 p.m., a City of Carrollton news launch said. They discovered the house on fire, and three useless adults inside after placing it out.

Two of the victims, a 51-year-old girl and a 77-year-old man are believed to have died earlier than the fire unfold, police say, and had apparent indicators of trauma. A 53-year-old man was additionally discovered with a gunshot to the top.

Investigators are nonetheless working to find out the precise reason for demise for the 2 others, the discharge added.

All three victims belonged to the identical household, the discharge detailed. Initial proof confirmed this to be an remoted incident with no associated menace to the realm.

