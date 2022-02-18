Cars for Kids presents $1M donation to Texans Can Academies

Since 1985, Texans Can Academies’ mission has been to provide a quality education for all students, but especially those who’ve struggled in traditional settings

DALLAS — The Cars for Kids nonprofit donated $1,000,000 to the Texans Can Academies during a grant presentation in Dallas on Thursday, February 17.

As its “write off the car, not the kid” slogan implies, Cars for Kids’ aim is to solicit vehicle donations — and then to auction those donations off in order to financially support and help kids getting back into schools and earning their high school diplomas.

At Thursday’s event, that mission manifested itself in the form of the nonprofit handing an oversized check over to the Texans Can Academies, which likewise serves to provide the highest quality education it can for all students — and especially those who have struggled in a traditional high school setting — in order to help ensure their economic independence as adults.

This latest donation from Cars for Kids comes at a critical time given COVID-19’s effect on the educational system, Texans Can Academies superintendent Dr. James Ponce said while expressing his gratitude for the ongoing relationship between the two organizations.

“[Cars for Kids] is a longstanding partner – our best partner – so they understand what Texans Can is all about,” Dr. Ponce said at Thursday’s ceremony. “So, when we receive that [donation from them] knowing that this is going to go toward efforts around our college-, career- and military-readiness, our parent centers, and the psycho-social and social emotional learning aspects of our organizations, I think it gives that much more hope to our students that come to Texans Can.”