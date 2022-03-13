Carson Wentz addresses trade from Colts to Commanders: ‘I can’t wait to see you at FedExField’ in 2022

The Colts can’t formally finalize their reported commerce of Carson Wentz to the Commanders till Wednesday, when the 2022 league yr begins. However Wentz has begun saying his goodbyes after only one season in Indianapolis. A yr after the Colts traded first- and third-round picks to land him, the ex-Eagles quarterback posted on Sunday a thanks to the “total Colts group,” whereas expressing pleasure on the likelihood to go beneath heart in Washington in 2022.

“To your complete Colts group, thanks for the chance!” Wentz wrote on Twitter. “Finally, the season didn’t finish the way in which we needed, however I’m grateful for the sacrifices every of you made so we may climb the mountain collectively. The relationships I fashioned are what I’ll keep in mind most. The brotherhood that existed within the locker room goes nicely past one group or one season, and I’ve my teammates to thank for serving to to create that tradition. I admire, love and want nothing however one of the best for every of you!

“I’m trying ahead to attending to Washington,” the QB continued. “This group has a wealthy historical past and a roster filled with expertise. I’m going to do all the pieces I can this offseason to arrange for a particular season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedExField this fall!”

It’s unclear the place the Colts will flip subsequent at QB after dealing Wentz, whose late-season struggles reportedly fueled an inner push to interchange the veteran. In return for Wentz and a 2022 second-round draft choose, Indy is ready to obtain Washington’s second-rounder, in addition to a pair of third-rounders — one in every of which escalates to a second-rounder if Wentz performs 70 % of the Commanders’ snaps in 2022.