Carson Wentz addresses trade from Colts to Commanders: ‘I can’t wait to see you at FedExField’ in 2022

The Colts cannot formally finalize their reported commerce of Carson Wentz to the Commanders till Wednesday, when the 2022 league yr begins. However Wentz has begun saying his goodbyes after only one season in Indianapolis. A yr after the Colts traded first- and third-round picks to land him, the ex-Eagles quarterback posted on Sunday a thanks to the “whole Colts group,” whereas expressing pleasure on the probability to go underneath heart in Washington in 2022.

“To all the Colts group, thanks for the chance!” Wentz wrote on Twitter. “Finally, the season did not finish the best way we needed, however I am grateful for the sacrifices every of you made so we may climb the mountain collectively. The relationships I fashioned are what I will bear in mind most. The brotherhood that existed within the locker room goes nicely past one crew or one season, and I’ve my teammates to thank for serving to to create that tradition. I admire, love and need nothing however the most effective for every of you!

“I am wanting ahead to attending to Washington,” the QB continued. “This group has a wealthy historical past and a roster filled with expertise. I’ll do the whole lot I can this offseason to organize for a particular season, and I am unable to wait to see you at FedExField this fall!”

Please test the opt-in field to acknowledge that you just wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Regulate your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



It is unclear the place the Colts will flip subsequent at QB after dealing Wentz, whose late-season struggles reportedly fueled an inside push to switch the veteran. In return for Wentz and a 2022 second-round draft decide, Indy is about to obtain Washington’s second-rounder, in addition to a pair of third-rounders — one in all which escalates to a second-rounder if Wentz performs 70 % of the Commanders’ snaps in 2022.