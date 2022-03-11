Carson Wentz trade: New Commanders QB set to make history with Washington in Week 1

Carson Wentz was despatched to the Washington Commanders this week, one yr after the Indianapolis Colts gave up a first- and third-round decide in an try to resurrect his profession. Earlier than the Philadelphia Eagles may use the first-round decide they acquired from the Colts, Wentz was again within the NFC East — for a division rival of the Eagles no much less.

Wentz is ready to make some historical past if he begins Week 1 for the Commanders, as he’ll line up below middle on kickoff weekend for his third completely different workforce in three years. If Wentz begins Week 1, he’ll grow to be the primary quarterback since 1950 (when the information have been first tracked) to start out on opening weekend for 3 completely different groups in three years earlier than turning 30.

Wentz would not flip 30 years previous till December, but has been a part of a roller-coaster experience of a profession during the last two seasons. He was benched in Week 13 of the 2020 season in favor of Jalen Hurts and requested out of Philadelphia with a purpose to be reunited with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

The stats confirmed Wentz had a resurgent season with the Colts, however a proficient Indianapolis workforce failed to achieve the playoffs after dropping their ultimate two video games in one of many best collapses in league historical past. Wentz accomplished 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions for a 94.6 passer ranking, a bounce-back season after he was one of many worst quarterbacks in soccer in his ultimate season with the Eagles.

Wentz wasn’t nearly as good within the second half as he was the primary half, finishing 61.1% of his passes for for 1,365 yards with 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions (87.1 ranking). He averaged simply 170.6 yards per sport in comparison with 244.2 within the first half of the yr, the place Wentz accomplished 63.3% of his passes for two,198 yards with 17 touchdowns to a few interceptions (100.1 ranking). Wentz performed an enormous function within the Colts’ collapse, finishing simply 58.9% of his passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (80.6 ranking) within the ultimate two video games — losses to the Raiders and league-worst Jaguars.

After Colts proprietor Jim Irsay and normal supervisor Chris Ballard confirmed an absence on confidence in Wentz, he was jettisoned out of Indianapolis and despatched to Washington — the place he’ll have one ultimate probability to show he is a beginning quarterback with the Commanders.

Wentz’s 2022 season shall be in attention-grabbing one — for him and the NFC East.