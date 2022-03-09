Carson Wentz traded to Commanders: Colts now expected to be in the mix for 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, per report

The Indianapolis Colts are once again in the market for a starting quarterback. On Wednesday, the club traded Carson Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for an assortment of picks that consist of a 2022 third-rounder, a 2023 third-rounder that could turn into a second based on incentives, and a 2022 second-round selection. Now, Indy will be looking for its fifth starting quarterback in the last five years.

One signal-caller that they expected to be in the mix for, according to NFL Media, is current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco is widely expected to move off of Garoppolo this offseason as they make way for 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance to ascend as the team’s starter to begin the 2022 season. With Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay, Russell Wilson dealt to Denver, and Deshaun Watson’s status still unclear, Garoppolo has arguably become the top quarterback available on the market.

Garoppolo recently underwent successful surgery on his throwing shoulder, which will sideline him for a chunk of the offseason. That said, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo noted that the plan for Garoppolo is to be throwing well ahead of training camp, so it would appear like he’ll be ready to play for the Colts — or any club — by Week 1.

When healthy, Garoppolo is a stable quarterback that can win games. However, the injury bug has taken a liking to him throughout his career and his inability to stay on the field consistently was one of the driving forces for the Niners trading up to select Lance.

Again, when he’s on the field, the 30-year-old has shown he can bring a team deep in the postseason. In the two seasons where he has started at least 15 games for the 49ers, Garoppolo either had San Francisco in the Super Bowl (2019 season) or the NFC Championship (2021). He is also 33-14 in his career as a starter and 4-2 in the playoffs.

Garoppolo has one year remaining on his current contract that has a $26.95 million cap hit for the 2022 season.