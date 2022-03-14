Carson Whisenhunt, ECU ace and top draft prospect, to miss rest of season after failed drug test

East Carolina College left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports activities as the highest faculty pitcher on this 12 months’s draft, won’t pitch for the rest of the season after being deemed ineligible by the NCAA, in keeping with Pirates head coach Cliff Godwin.

Whisenhunt, in a press release supplied to Pirate Radio in Greenvile, claims he took a complement “bought at a nationwide diet retailer” that precipitated him to fail a performance-enhancing drug check.

Whisenhunt was initially suspended for the Pirates’ Opening Day collection. On the time, Godwin categorized Whisenhunt’s benching as being an infraction of the crew guidelines. He later famous that Whinsehunt wouldn’t be out there for the Pirates’ subsequent collection in opposition to Campbell or North Carolina, both.

Here is what CBS Sports activities wrote about Whisenhunt when he was ranked because the 17th-best prospect within the class:

ECU has had six gamers taken within the high two rounds of the draft at school historical past. Half of these picks have occurred within the final two years. Whisenhunt, arguably the perfect wholesome collegiate arm getting into the spring, ought to enhance each figures. He is a tall, gangly southpaw who combines strike-throwing polish with an intriguing pitch combine. His low-90s fastball options loads of carry, and analysts are excessive on his changeup, which checks in about 10 ticks slower and with muted spin. His curveball stays a piece in progress, however he throws it with sufficient velocity and spin to challenge nicely. Former teammate Gavin Williams was chosen 23rd final summer season; Whisenhunt lacks Williams’ uncooked stuff, but a crew satisfied there’s extra rooster on the bone, both by means of velocity addition or breaking ball refinement, might take him earlier than then.

It appears extra possible than not that Whisenhunt will slip within the draft past his anticipated slot in consequence.

Whisenhunt began 13 instances for the Pirates final season. He amassed a 3.77 ERA and a 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 62 innings.

Whisenhunt’s ineligbility is the newest in a collection of hits to the school pitching class. Kumar Rocker’s choice to not return to Vanderbilt and accidents to Landon Sims, Connor Prielipp, Peyton Pallette, Blade Tidwell, and Reggie Crawford have left the door open for others to boost their inventory.