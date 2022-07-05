CASA Pinellas Back to School Drive helps local children

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re already midway via summer time break for Pinellas County college students and shutting in on one other college yr. One Pinellas County group is making it simpler for college students as they head into the subsequent college yr.

On Tuesday, Casa Pinellas launched its Back to School Drive to present help to folks experiencing home violence in Pinellas County and neighboring counties.

Volunteer and In-Kind Manager Laura Riiska stated this generally is a demanding time for college students.

“Imagine being in a domestic violence shelter, not knowing when things are going to get back to normal and you need to go back to school,” she stated.

To donate, you’ll be able to go to their Amazon Wishlist, or e-mail Laura Riiska at [email protected] to schedule an in-person donation.

“Most people don’t know that 50% of the individuals that seek services from CASA are actually children. They’re children of survivor. Our goal is to make transitioning to that new school year as anxiety and stress free as possible,” stated Riiska.

You can donate now till August 5. More information about CASA Pinellas is out there here.