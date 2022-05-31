Casement Park redevelopment project receives ‘momentous’ boost with planning ruling | GAA News

Ulster GAA has welcomed a “clear, unambiguous and emphatic” ruling, which has paved the best way for the redevelopment of Casement Park. The Belfast stadium has been closed since 2013, as is about to be rebuilt right into a floor which is able to cater for greater than 34,000 spectators.
The Casement Park redevelopment venture has obtained a major increase with the information {that a} problem to the planning permission for the stadium has been dismissed.
The rebuild of Antrim GAA’s dwelling floor has been delayed for a number of years, with the newest hurdle coming within the type of an objection by a Belfast residents group.
Nevertheless, this was struck down on Tuesday, clearing the best way for the the stadium to be redeveloped.
“In the present day’s ruling by Mr. Justice Humphreys is actually momentous for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster and the GAA at nationwide degree, who dismissed the authorized problem towards the granting of planning permission for Casement Park. The choice was clear, unambiguous and emphatic,” learn an Ulster GAA assertion.
“We will now, lastly, plan for the supply of our provincial stadium and the final remaining venture inside the NI Govt’s Regional Sports activities Stadia Programme.
“Our full efforts will now be centered on persevering with to work with the Division for the Communities and its Regional Stadia Crew, finalising all remaining points of the enterprise case, implementing our in depth and far-reaching neighborhood engagement and advantages programme as we transfer in direction of the development section of the venture.
“We thank Gaels and the neighborhood of West Belfast for his or her overwhelming help and power of voice all through this course of. To those who are against the venture we want to guarantee them that we are going to be good neighbours, working carefully with everybody all through building and when operational to deliver constructive advantages to the entire neighborhood.”
Casement Park has been mendacity derelict lately after closing in 2013.
The brand new floor is about to have the ability to maintain 34,578 spectators.
