Casey Thompson commits to FAU: Former Texas, Nebraska QB reunites with coach Tom Herman

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has dedicated to Florida Atlantic, in accordance to a tweet he posted on Wednesday. He will sign up for the Owls for his ultimate season of eligibility and can paintings once more with his former coach, Tom Herman, who used to be employed in December after a few years clear of training.

Thompson joined Texas as a three-star prospect out of Newcastle (Oklahoma) High School and redshirted in his first yr with the Longhorns. He didn’t actually wreck via till the 2020 Alamo Bowl towards Colorado, when he finished 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 55-23 win.

Herman used to be fired in early 2021 after profitable 4 bowl video games in 4 seasons with the Longhorns. Thompson stayed with UT and began the general 10 video games of 2021 beneath new coach Steve Sarkisian prior to getting into the portal at season’s finish. Thompson then enrolled at Nebraska, the place he began 10 video games in 2022 whilst scuffling with via accidents. Upon his 2nd front to the portal, 247Sports indexed him because the Thirty seventh-best quarterback available on the market. He visited Auburn in May, however the Tigers sooner or later discovered their switch QB in former Michigan State signal-caller Payton Thorne.

Thompson’s familiarity with Herman’s training taste and device must make him a right away think about Florida Atlantic’s beginning QB festival. N’Kosi Perry, who threw 25 touchdowns final yr as FAU’s starter, is out of eligibility, and his backup Willie Taggart Jr., transferred to Western Kentucky.