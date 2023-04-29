Casey Thompson enters transfer portal: Starting QB for Nebraska, Texas seeks fresh start elsewhere

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal after spending 12 months with the Cornhuskers. Thompson, who hails from Oklahoma City, began in 10 of Nebraska’s 12 video games ultimate season and completed tied for eleventh within the country in passing yards in line with try at 8.8. He threw for 2,407 yards, score 7th in Nebraska historical past for a unmarried season. Prior to becoming a member of Nebraska, Thompson began 10 video games for the Texas Longhorns in 2021 and made a complete of nineteen appearances in Austin.
Thompson is a three-star prospect and used to be the Sixteenth-ranked dual-threat quarterback within the Class of 2018. He has till April 30 to go into the transfer portal and does no longer have to make a choice a brand new crew all through the present transfer window.
Thompson’s departure will go away a hollow in Nebraska’s lineup, and it continues to be noticed the place he might finally end up. Florida and Auburn are conceivable touchdown spots, with Florida head trainer Billy Napier expressing passion within the quarterback. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims is poised to take over Thompson’s function and doubtlessly transform a celebrity in Lincoln.