Catalytic converter thieves target auto dealership in California

Video stuck catalytic converter thieves throwing automobile portions at a safety guard in Cerritos. The incident happened at Cerritos Mitsubishi dealership and repair middle situated at 10944 South Street in Cerritos at roughly 6 a.m. on Sunday. Night guard Jaero Barba noticed the suspects and drove across the lot in his automobile honking his horn to distract them whilst he known as the police. Soon after, the suspects were given competitive and began throwing facet mirrors they’d damaged off buyer automobiles on the guard’s automobile. The thieves sooner or later threw a catalytic converter at his automobile, shattering the window. Rigo LaFontaine, the provider director, stated this used to be an ongoing downside. The thieves are fast and ready to scouse borrow 4 catalytic converters in an issue of mins. According to LaFontaine, changing the stolen portions out of its pocket is less expensive for the lot than going during the insurance coverage corporate.

Anyone who would possibly acknowledge the suspects is steered to touch regulation enforcement. Fortunately, Barba used to be no longer injured right through the incident, which led to no harm to the dealership.

A suspect noticed proper ahead of throwing a part of a catalytic converter on the automobile window of the dealership’s evening guard on June 4, 2023. (Cerritos Mitsubishi)

Two catalytic converter thieves stuck on digital camera at a Cerritos automobile dealership on June 4, 2023. (Cerritos Mitsubishi)


