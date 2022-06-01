CATALYZE DALLAS NAMES JON BENNETT CHIEF OF STAFF

As Chief of Employees, Bennett will join each work streams and management, easing communication and uniting groups to drive present and future Catalyze companies ahead. Along with serving to establish promising market potential for brand spanking new firms, Bennett may have clear views throughout each Catalyze entity and preserve relationships with the entire firm’s constituents. A seasoned senior government and entrepreneur, Bennett has a confirmed report of scaling new ventures at pace, together with with Alpine and Metro, and many years of government management within the vitality sector.
“Jon has performed an integral function in writing the Catalyze story and driving our success,” stated Tricia D’Cruz, Co-founder and Managing Director for Catalyze Dallas. “His charisma is infectious, and his means to acknowledge alternatives is uncanny, but it surely’s his means to unite groups to execute at tempo that almost all fits him to function our first Chief of Employees. He had a beautiful profession working with events on either side of the aisle and from each the private and non-private sectors in Washington, D.C. and right here in Texas earlier than he got here to us.”
Previous to his most up-to-date function as Principal for Catalyze Dallas, Bennett served as Senior Vice President at SDL Citadel, the place he was accountable for channel growth, buyer acquisition and new product growth. Earlier than that, he was Senior Director Exterior/Governmental Affairs for Vitality Future Holdings, TXU Vitality, and Luminant, the place he designed and directed advocacy methods and tactical plans on coverage points that gained help from each federal and state elected officers. In his early profession, Bennett held management positions in operations, finance and technique at Oncor Electrical Supply, the most important electrical utility conglomerate in Texas.
Buying underperforming enterprise items and purpose-built belongings, Catalyze launches profitable entrepreneurial ventures with confirmed experience and capital. Present portfolio firms embrace Alpine Superior Supplies, which delivers light-weight custom-engineered composite elements, and Metro Aerospace, a pacesetter in licensed 3D printed aerospace parts, each of which have discovered new markets and makes use of since being licensed by Catalyze. Its founders have twice been acknowledged as Entrepreneur Of The Yr finalists by Ernst & Younger.
Bennett graduated from Texas A&M College Central Texas with an M.S. in Administration and a B.S. in Electronics. He has served on the Texas Advisory Board for the U.S. International Management Coalition for over seven years.
About Catalyze Dallas
Catalyze Dallas launches scalable firms that speed up commercialization of mental property sourced from the world’s most progressive international companies, monetizing important investments in innovation. Partnering with greater than a dozen of probably the most revered business leaders, Catalyze assesses a whole lot of expertise belongings and enterprise items every year, deciding on solely probably the most promising for spin-out into our entrepreneurial portfolio firms.
The Catalyze mannequin speeds time-to-market for key applied sciences, which then helps encourage and retain innovators as they understand the achievement of their merchandise in precise industrial functions. Creating scalable companies to launch mental property into broad markets, Catalyze Dallas in the end facilitates technological proliferation and accretive revenue for its clients with low monetary and reputational danger. For extra info, go to www.catalyzedallas.com.
