Catholic parishioners turn out for Ash Wednesday rites, and a long-awaited chance to be together

Cayetana Rojas, 43, arrived just before noon at San Juan Diego Catholic Church to celebrate Ash Wednesday. In some ways, it was like being in church for the first time.
Rojas moved to North Dallas just a few weeks ago, and Wednesday’s Mass was her first at San Juan Diego, a parish in one of the city’s most heavily Hispanic areas. It was also her first time inside a church since the start of the pandemic.
“You feel very good coming in here, because even if I was praying at home and all, it isn’t the same”, Rojas said. “Everything is calmer now, so you can come [to church].”
Ash Wednesday was the last Lenten Mass that Catholic churches celebrated in 2020. Two weeks later, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas ordered its churches to close their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, although churches had reopened at limited capacity, many canceled Ash Wednesday Mass because of that winter’s devastating freeze.
On Tuesday, Bishop Edward Burns updated the diocese’s decree on reopening to allow the imposition of ashes by priests on foreheads.
Father Daniel Rendón, a priest at San Juan Diego, said Holy Week celebrations this year will be more deeply felt — not only because it seems the pandemic is drawing to an end but also for other reasons.
“We have not been through times like these before,” Rendón said. “You have the pandemic, the violence, the war in Ukraine, the injustice of having to work three jobs in order to survive, being away from your children because people have to work all day. … These are difficult times, but faith in God helps us to not be afraid.”
Most people at Wednesday’s Mass at San Juan Diego wore masks, although face coverings are no longer required indoors.
“I think it’ll be like this for a long time,” said one attendee, 39-year-old Roxana Suárez. “I’m kind of still afraid of going without a mask.”
Suárez said that she doesn’t attend church often but that with the weather being good she felt it was a good time to go. She also came to express gratitude.
“I also wanted to come to say thank you because all my family is OK and hopefully we stay that way,” she said.
Wednesday marked the start of the 40-day Lenten season, which ends with Palm Sunday on April 10. Easter is April 17.