Caught on video: Body cam footage shows vehicle in water at Smyrna Dunes Park; Sarah Ramsammy charged with reckless driving, DUI

FLORIDA — A 26-year-old Orlando girl was once arrested and charged with DUI and reckless riding after plowing down a Florida seaside on Saturday, narrowly lacking households and youngsters, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office mentioned.

Footage from a police helicopter and bodycam shows a blue vehicle desk bound in tire-high water in a bay in Smyrna Dunes Park.

Sarah Ramsammy, 26, will also be observed in a inexperienced t-shirt status beside a passenger who was once additionally in the vehicle.

Ramsammy defined to officials that she was once “not sure” what took place.

“I was the driver, and they kinda stopped us, and they said that we almost hit a child. I didn’t think that we did, but that’s what they told us,” Ramsammy mentioned.

When knowledgeable that cars weren’t allowed on the seaside, Ramsammy mentioned: “We were just trying to turn around, we didn’t think we could do a u-turn around here, so we were just trying to keep going.”

Ramsammy was once taken into custody and charged with DUI and reckless riding, and cited for failure to obey a site visitors keep an eye on software, Volusia Sheriff’s Office mentioned.