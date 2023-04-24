Cause of death released for missing Florida toddler found in mouth of alligator

TAMPA, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department has published the motive of death of two-year-old Taylen Mosley, who was once found lifeless in an alligator’s mouth final month. According to WTSP-TV, the scientific examiner made up our minds that the kid died of drowning.

The toddler was once the topic of a Florida Amber Alert when his mom was once found lifeless in their St. Petersburg rental on March 29. After an afternoon of looking out, government found the kid’s frame in the mouth of an alligator in a close-by lake.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway introduced that the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, might be charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in the killing of each the boy’s mom and him.

Officers who have been looking out for the toddler at a lake close to the rental advanced spotted an alligator “with an object in its mouth,” which they temporarily discovered was once the kid’s frame, in step with Holloway. They fired photographs on the reptile, which then dropped the frame.

Pashun Jeffrey, 20, who labored at a CVS retailer, and her son have been final observed by way of members of the family on March 29. Police mentioned about 3 hours later, neighbors heard a noisy commotion close to their rental however didn’t name the police. The subsequent day, Jeffrey’s mom contacted the rental advanced assets supervisor after no longer listening to from her daughter. Police came upon Jeffrey lifeless in “a very violent crime scene” in which the girl were stabbed dozens of occasions.

