Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen selected as injury replacement for 76ers’ James Harden in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have two players representing the team in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron, the league announced on Monday. Harden will miss the game as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain in his left leg.

The All-Star nod is the first for Allen, who will be joining his Cavalier teammate Darius Garland on Team LeBron. Garland was selected to his first All-Star game as a reserve this season. It’s fitting that the Cavs will have two players in the game since it will take place in Cleveland.

On the season, Allen is averaging 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.6 minutes per performance for Cleveland. Allen currently ranks ninth in the league in rebounds per game and 13th in blocks per game. He also ranks second in field goal percentage at a career-high 66.5 percent and he’s tied for sixth in total double-doubles with 30.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Allen’s strong play this season is a big part of the reason that the Cavs are enjoying a resurgent campaign. Cleveland currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-22 record. The 35 wins is already more than they’ve had in any season since 2017-18 — LeBron James’ final season with the team.

The 2022 All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.