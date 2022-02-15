Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 26-30 overall and 16-13 at home, while Cleveland is 35-22 overall and 17-13 on the road. Both teams are coming off losses, as Atlanta blew a big lead against Boston and Cleveland came up short at Philadelphia.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over-under: 220 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta is coming off a frustrating loss, as it blew a 15-point first-half lead in a 105-95 loss at Boston on Sunday. The Hawks have now dropped four of their last five games since knocking off Phoenix earlier this month. Their lone win during that stretch was against an Indiana team that only had eight players available.

The Hawks did record a 121-118 win in their most recent meeting with Cleveland, though. Star guard Trae Young leads the team with 27.7 points and 9.4 assists per game. Atlanta has covered the spread in six of its last eight games against a Central Division opponent.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 103-93 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday. The Cavaliers are currently on a four-game road trip that concludes on Thursday at Detroit. They opened the trip with a 120-113 win over Indiana last Friday, marking their second win over the Pacers in a five-day stretch.

Point guard Darius Garland leads Cleveland with 20.1 points and 8.0 assists per game, while center Jarrett Allen is scoring 16.2 points and grabbing 11.1 rebounds. Caris LeVert, who was added before the trade deadline, is averaging 14.7 points through three games with Cleveland. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in seven of their last nine meetings with Atlanta.

