Cavaliers vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Through 3 Quarters
The point spread is against the Indiana Pacers, but thus far the points are on their side. Sitting on a score of 68-61, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there’s still one more quarter to play.
Shooting guard Chris Duarte has led the way so far for Indiana, as he has 20 points in addition to four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Duane Washington Jr.’s foul situation as he currently sits at four.
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 14 points or fewer.
they have lost 74% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
Indiana @ Cleveland
Current Records: Indiana 19-35; Cleveland 32-21
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Indiana and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Indiana came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, falling 122-115. Shooting guard Caris LeVert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 42 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win this past Friday against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 102-101. It was another big night for Cleveland’s center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 22 boards.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 14-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
Indiana is now 19-35 while the Cavaliers sit at 32-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: Indiana is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pacers, Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 16.9. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Indiana in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest – Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.07
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Injury Report for Cleveland
- Lauri Markkanen: Out (Ankle)
- Darius Garland: Out (Back)
- Ricky Rubio: Out for the Season (Knee)
- Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Indiana
- Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Achilles)
- Isaiah Jackson: Out (Ankle)
- Caris LeVert: Out (Not Injury Related)
- T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)
- Myles Turner: Out (Foot)
- T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)
