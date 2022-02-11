Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21) look to keep rolling as they take on the struggling Indiana Pacers (19-37) on Friday evening. The Cavs have won and covered in three straight games, including a 98-85 victory over Indiana on Feb. 6 where they covered the 6.5-point spread with some room to spare. Indiana has dropped four straight and has failed to cover in all those games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as the six-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds. The over-under for total points is set at 214, down 1.5 points from the opening line.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -6

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 214 points

Featured Game | Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak after suffering a 133-112 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday. Guard Chris Duarte has been the team’s best player of late, scoring 22 points against Cleveland last Sunday and added 25 points against the Hawks. Indiana held a 20-point lead in that meeting with the Cavaliers, but it let it slip away in the second half.

The Pacers are expected to have some fresh faces on the court on Friday night after completing a huge trade earlier this week. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson are all supposed to make their Indiana debuts, but Malcolm Brogdon will remain sidelined with an Achilles injury. Haliburton and Hield were each averaging more than 14 points per game for Sacramento.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland will be missing some key pieces in this matchup. Lauri Markkanen (ankle) and Collin Sexton (knee) remain out, and they’ll be joined on the bench by Darius Garland (back) Friday evening. That’ll leave a lot of the offensive burden on center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley (14.9 ppg) and veteran Kevin Love (14.4 ppg) can also help share that load.

Caris LeVert has made one appearance in Cleveland since being acquired before the deadline. He scored 11 points in 28 minutes of action in a win over the Spurs on Wednesday. With Garland out, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin could both see more action at the point.

